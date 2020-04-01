Day 16 – When she leaves at 7:30

April 1, 2020

by Karen Topakian

The only voice in the house will be mine.

When she leaves at 7:30 the house grows quiet. Silent.

The only life here is mine.

When she leaves at 7:30 my heart breaks a little.

When she leaves at 7:30 I ask, what if she becomes exposed? What if she gets sick? What if she grows weak? Will I be able to care for her? Will she survive?

When she leaves at 7:30 what if she never comes back? What if she falls sick at work goes to a hospital and I can never see her again?

When she leaves at 7:30 I know she’s not going to the front lines to the patients to the people who are really sick but she’s going to a place with a few hundred people all bringing their exposures and their experiences into the same place. I know they wash their hands I know they use hand sanitizers I know they sit 6 feet apart.

When she leaves at 7:30 I don’t really breathe again until she comes home.

Comments

  1. Heather Davison says:
    April 1, 2020 at 5:27 pm

    I hear you, Karen. These are real worries, and they reverberate when we are alone. Thank you for expressing them.

    • Karen Topakian says:
      April 1, 2020 at 5:54 pm

      Thank you Heather. you are absolutely right. this piece literally erupted out of me this morning.

  2. Anne Jenkins says:
    April 1, 2020 at 9:02 pm

    Thinking of you, Karen. It is scary! Thank you for sharing this with us. I pray that Peg will stay safe and healthy.

  3. Monique Zmuda says:
    April 1, 2020 at 11:32 pm

    Yes I feel your anxiety. My daughter does the same routine each morning!! Kisses to you and trust that our loved ones are careful and special to all of us and will be safe.

    • Karen Topakian says:
      April 2, 2020 at 8:29 am

      OMG, yes Monique. Peg talks about your daughter frequently. we are in this one together. much love to you.

  4. judyblake78 says:
    April 2, 2020 at 2:33 am

    I was thinking of the two of you early this morning and then I read this. Love you both.

    • Karen Topakian says:
      April 2, 2020 at 8:30 am

      Thank you Judy. love you too. i was sooooo looking forward to seeing you this month. but sadly not to be. but soon i hope. it’s been too long.

