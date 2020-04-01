Day 16 – When she leaves at 7:30

by

by Karen Topakian

The only voice in the house will be mine.

When she leaves at 7:30 the house grows quiet. Silent.

The only life here is mine.

When she leaves at 7:30 my heart breaks a little.

When she leaves at 7:30 I ask, what if she becomes exposed? What if she gets sick? What if she grows weak? Will I be able to care for her? Will she survive?

When she leaves at 7:30 what if she never comes back? What if she falls sick at work goes to a hospital and I can never see her again?

When she leaves at 7:30 I know she’s not going to the front lines to the patients to the people who are really sick but she’s going to a place with a few hundred people all bringing their exposures and their experiences into the same place. I know they wash their hands I know they use hand sanitizers I know they sit 6 feet apart.

When she leaves at 7:30 I don’t really breathe again until she comes home.