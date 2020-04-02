Day 17 – Zoom Anonymous Anyone?

by

by Karen Topakian

I need a support group for people overwhelmed by Zoom calls. There’s just too dang many. Even if it’s Skype or Google hang out. It doesn’t matter.

I have a Zoom headache. Literally, my head hurts from too many Zoom calls.

Maybe it’s my ear buds. Maybe it ‘s the volume level. Maybe it’s constantly staring at a screen. Regardless, I have a zoom headache.

And I never get headaches.

But it’s pounding.

I’ve worked from home for 10 years. Never have I been on the phone and staring at screens for so long everyday as I have been since Shelter in Place.

A friend asked me to join a Zoom call about organizing this afternoon. I normally would have jumped at the opportunity to meet with others to plan political organizing. Not today. I begged off. Instead for 20 min I struggled through the Thursday NY Times crossword puzzle on paper. I needed a break.

Tomorrow I have two more Zoom calls and more on Monday. Please make them stop.

I need to know I’m not alone. That others share my pain. Feel the same way. But how can we meet, except on ZOOM!!