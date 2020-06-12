Day 88 – I’m not going anywhere

by

by Karen Topakian

As SF and the state of California “opens up,” I’m staying home.

I’m not going to eat in the outdoor restaurant section.

I’m not going inside a store, unless it’s for groceries or on the occasional trip to the drug store or Post Office.

I will get my haircut but I won’t take the bus. Anywhere.

I will walk and if I can’t walk I’m not going.

The virus hasn’t changed.

But we seem to be acting as if it has.

It’s still highly contagious. It still can kill. There’s still no vaccine or herd immunity.

I will wear my mask, practice social distancing and wash my hands.

But I’m not going anywhere.