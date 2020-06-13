Day 89 – Today, I’m Feeling Sad

June 13, 2020 by Leave a Comment

by Karen Topakian

download

For the loss of my father-in-law.

For the mounting deaths from the corona virus.

For the families and friends of loved ones murdered by the police who must keep reliving their trauma.

For the children who have lost a family member to police murder or COVID.

For the people who must mourn death from afar, alone.

For the injuries to peaceful demonstrators by the police

For the people who care for the sick and the dying of COVID who must stay away from their own family to protect them.

For the Native American communities and other communities of color who have disproportionally suffered and died during this pandemic.

For the harassment of people exercising their first amendment right to protest.

For the communities of color who have experienced deep pain and suffering because we did not listen to their voices and follow their lead to dismantle racism.

 

