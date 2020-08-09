Day 146 – More About General Plating

by

by Karen Topakian

My dad, my Uncle Ted and Al lived by the clock at the family business, General Plating Company (GPC). They spent their days electro-plating costume jewelry – earrings, bracelets, rings, necklaces, chain – by putting it a tank of gold or rhodium solution for a specific period of and applying electricity so the solution would turn the dull base metal into sparkle and shine.

The longer they left the jewelry in the gold tank, the more gold affixed to the surface. With costume jewelry the price point was intentionally low. The manufacturer wouldn’t pay GPC for extra gold nor would the customer buying the jewelry. So timing was literally everything. It saved them money because the price of gold was always high and every penny counted.

The frenetic atmosphere meant conversations never lasted longer than a few seconds. My father a man of few words by nature used even fewer at work.

“Dad, there’s a salesman here to see you.”

“Can’t talk, got a job in the tank!”

“Dad, Grammy needs to talk to you about an unpaid bill.”

“Can’t talk, got a job in the tank!”

“Dad, I don’t feel good. I have a headache from the fumes.”

“Can’t talk, got a job in the tank!”

Almost everyone at General Plating was in a hurry; everyone but Jenny, an older married woman, one of two non-family members employed at GPC.

Wearing full face make-up every day to the gritty downtown costume jewelry manufacturing district, Jenny snapped her gum as she hung earrings and rings on metal racks in preparation for electro-plating. She never adjusted to the pace embodied by everyone else. She actually slowed down, specifically, before lunch.

Lunchtime at GPC came at noon. Or at least noon by the big round clock that hung on the rough wood walls. The clock at GPC ran 5 minutes late. Not sure if it were intentional or accidental. Regardless no one ever changed it. Along with the small outdated calendar tacked to a post

“Dad, how come this calendar says May 1963 when it’s July 1970?”

He shrugged his shoulders and said, “Have you finished that job I gave you 2 hours ago?”

Someone in management at GPC – my father, uncle or grandmother – decided to offer hot soup at lunchtime. Making the soup somehow became Jenny’s job. At about 11:30, she stopped working to boil water in a dented pan on a small white metal hot plate where she stood vigil. When the water boiled, she poured in a packet of dry Knorr soup and stirred it religiously until the clock struck 12.

“Jen-ny, can you rack these?” asked my Uncle Ted holding out a small stained cardboard box of metal hoop earrings.

“Ted, I can’t, I’m making the soup,” answered Jenny as she turned back toward the pot and stirred it with a bent spoon.

Al, the other non-family member employee, sneered behind her back as he walked to the rest room. He mumbled to himself, “She gets away with murder around here.”

Second to hurrying was yelling. The men yelled to each other constantly all day whether while hurrying or standing still. Not by choice but by design. GPC rented space slightly below ground level where all the machinery didn’t just hum with noise it rang loud and clear. Constantly. The jangling belts, the whirring tanks all contributed to an endless loud din.

“Who’s got a job in the tank? Isn’t it ready to come out?” bellowed a male voice from the back of the shop.

“Who’s in the dryer?” hollered Al referring to the spinning barrels of warm sawdust that quick dried the wet jewelry.

“How did that job come out?” yelled Uncle Ted to my father pointing to a rack of bracelets.

The yelling and hurrying provided five families with a good income – three owners, two employees. Plus my father and uncle sent five children to college.