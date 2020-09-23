Day 190 – Grace and Generosity

by

by Karen Topakian

Since Shelter-in-Place started, I’ve noticed a welcome amount of leeway, grace and generosity offered to friends and colleagues.

If someone’s child needs tending to in the middle of a call no one looks askance or questions their co-workers commitment to the job. Instead, they excuse the person and wait until her or his return or promise to fill them in when they return. Sometimes, the parent allows the child to sit on a lap or coo into the screen. Smiles erupt on the most taciturn faces and then we all get on with the meeting.

If someone feels unwell and needs a breather or a break, no one questions the need; the person receives the time and space.

I’ve also noticed people’s willingness to help others more readily without questioning why they are in need.

Since we are all feeling overwhelmed or upset or unwell or anxious or worried about ourselves or our community, we know that comfort is necessary and required. We offer it without hesitation or question.

In past crises only some people may have experienced the suffering, but in this one we all are trying to survive under the same limitations and confinement.

I hope this spirit of generosity toward each other continues post-Shelter-in-Place because it contributes to a community of compassion and empathy.