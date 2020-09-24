Day 191 – Am I Doing Enough?

by Karen Topakian
Last week, my friend and colleague, Maureen Anderson, told me she was phone banking twice a week to undecided voters in Iowa. (Neither of us can believe anyone could possibly be undecided)
Then asked me what I was doing for Get Out the Vote.
I told her since April, I had been meeting weekly with the director of the election protection organization, Scrutineers, to provide guidance and a sounding board.
“What else are you doing?” she asked.
“I’ve donated to a few candidates.”
“Who?”
“Sara Gideon, running against Susan Collins.”
Pause.
“I don’t want to be in a concentration camp and say, I wish I had done more,” she explained followed by a laugh.
Her words stopped me in my tracks.
“Me either.”
Her comments made me realize I clearly wasn’t doing enough to make sure #45 doesn’t win a second term.
So I signed up on Greenpeace’s Take Action website page to text environmentalists to urge them to vote.
I will continue to donate money and will probably find some other election activities. But at least now I can look myself in the mirror.
