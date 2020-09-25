Day 192 – Three Months until Christmas

by

by Karen Topakian

My father loved to remind my mother on the 25th of every month, of the number of months until Christmas, which she never appreciated. This vignette repeated itself for years.

“Hey Alice, 11 more months till Christmas,” said my father gleefully on January 25.

“I haven’t paid for last year’s yet,” she groaned.

“Hey Alice, only 7 months until Christmas,” he said with delight on May 25.

“I just put the flannel sheets away, I don’t want to think about winter.”

“Alice, I just noticed only 4 months till Christmas,” he remarked on August 25. “You better get started on the shopping.”

She glared in response.

“Wow, Alice only 2 months until Christmas,” he announced on October 25.

“It’s not even Halloween.”

“Geez Alice, only 1 month till Christmas,” reported my father on November 25.

“I know. I know. Not sure if I’ll be ready,”

“Can’t say I haven’t reminded you.”