Day 226 – Return of the Ouds

by

by Karen Topakian

Last week I received the assessment of my father’s ouds, which included their current value.

The musician who assessed both instruments was not interested in purchasing either one. I was grateful for his efforts but not surprised by his decision. He already owned several.

Today, I hired a Task Rabbit to pick them up from the appraiser’s home, take them to the closest UPS to ship them to me in San Francisco.

I will keep one and sell the other. Not sure which is which but maybe by holding it and looking at I will be able to tell.

For now, I’m waiting for the big box to arrive safely.