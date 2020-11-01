Day 228 – Letter Writing

by

by Karen Topakian

Today, I finally answered an email sent to me by a cousin a little more than one month ago. He had emailed me in response to a birthday card I had sent him.

I learned about how he and his wife were weathering COVID, what they were watching on TV and reading. Then some musings about the election and the status of our democracy. As I responded to his news, thoughts and ideas, I, of course, I offered my own.

After I hit the send button, I wondered if I should have written out my thoughts on paper instead and mailed it to him. Because who doesn’t love receiving a letter –a piece of first class mail!

Though we were doing so via email, we were following a century old tradition of letter writing. A custom I have participated in for decades and have the papers to prove it.

Last year, when I dove into the many boxes my papers and files from the first 30 years of my life which had been stored in my mom’s basement, I found boxes of letter written to me from friends and family members. In addition to finding birthday and graduation cards from now deceased grandparents, aunts and uncles, I discovered handwritten letters from college and high school friends. I read through many and saved many more, all organized by sender in big manila envelopes.

These letters will join the letters I have saved in cardboard boxes since living in SF for 36+ years. Each year’s correspondence, organized in chrono order, tied up with string and labeled by year.

Since communication now takes place mostly electronically, I don’t know if I will experience again the joy I felt when I opened a box to find a handwritten letter from someone now departed.