Day 257- Working Retail During the Holiday Season

by Karen Topakian

For my first real job, not the one working in the family business at General Plating, I worked Special Wrap at Gladdings, the clothing store near my home in Garden City.

I gift wrapped packages for harried and hurried shoppers, mostly women, often with children in tow who barely had the patience for shopping and very little remaining for gift wrapping.

Since the training was minimal, I had to master speed, perfection and efficiency quickly. No one wanted to see me fumble with the tape and paper and ribbon. And everyone wanted a marvelous creation in seconds.

As Christmas loomed on the horizon, customers shopped in a swirl of frantic and frenetic energy. Exhaustion abounded for workers and shoppers alike.

We worked the hardest in the last few days when shoppers’ tempers were on edge and they wanted everything wrapped. Because they too had run out of time.

In these same last few days before Christmas, men finally showed up to “browse” without knowing what to buy their wife/mother/girlfriend or her clothing size or color preference. And wanted their purchases wrapped.

We all made it through the holidays with sore feet and over-worked smiles.

Once the holiday season ended, the manager kept me on staff as a floater who could work in any department that needed extra help except for men’s, shoes, handbags and women’s foundation garments, aka women’s underwear.

I sold better dresses, sweaters, hosiery, nightgowns, skirts and children’s clothing.

Hosiery clearly won the prize for most boring because I had to show nylon stockings, three to a box, to older women who hadn’t jumped on the panty hose bandwagon. For some unfathomable reason they were sticking with garters.

Since I was only a high school student without family obligations, the manager assumed I easily could work nights and weekends, which I did to earn extra money.

Eventually, I worked my way up from working in sales to working in the office where customers paid their store, utility and telephone bills. The manager trusted me to handle the cash and checks accurately, courteously and discretely.

As much as I enjoyed helping people create outfits and select gifts for others, I loved working in the office where my responsibility level exceeded my age.

I worked at Gladdings through high school graduation and subsequent holiday seasons and summers. Eventually I found a summer job during my college years, which was more suited to resume building.

Even though I held that job more than 40 years ago, I still remember the hurry and flurry working retail during the holiday season.