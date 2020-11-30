Day 258 – Hidden Treasures

by

by Karen Topakian

As the garage clean out ‘stravaganza continues I would like to find appropriate places for some choice items.

So far I have a found a place for a few items –

out takes from my 16mm and Super8 films can go back to the San Francisco Art Institute (SFAI) for their students to use as found footage or as source material

my film editing equipment will hopefully also go to SFAI

Here are a few items that need a home:

Piano sheet music

Anti-nuclear posters

A large poster of Lenin with Russian lettering

My Olivetti Underwood manual typewriter circa 1972

If you want any of these items let me know and we can arrange a time for you to come by and pick them up.