Day 258 – Hidden Treasures

by Karen Topakian
As the garage clean out ‘stravaganza continues I would like to find appropriate places for some choice items.
So far I have a found a place for a few items –
- out takes from my 16mm and Super8 films can go back to the San Francisco Art Institute (SFAI) for their students to use as found footage or as source material
- my film editing equipment will hopefully also go to SFAI
Here are a few items that need a home:
- Piano sheet music
- Anti-nuclear posters
- A large poster of Lenin with Russian lettering
- My Olivetti Underwood manual typewriter circa 1972
If you want any of these items let me know and we can arrange a time for you to come by and pick them up.
