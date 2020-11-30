Day 258 – Hidden Treasures

by Karen Topakian

As the garage clean out ‘stravaganza continues I would like to find appropriate places for some choice items.

So far I have a found a place for a few items –

  • out takes from my 16mm and Super8 films can go back to the San Francisco Art Institute (SFAI) for their students to use as found footage or as source material
  • my film editing equipment will hopefully also go to SFAI

Here are a few items that need a home:

  • Piano sheet music
  • Anti-nuclear posters
  • A large poster of Lenin with Russian lettering
  • My Olivetti Underwood manual typewriter circa 1972

If you want any of these items let me know and we can arrange a time for you to come by and pick them up.

