Day 279 – A Life Lesson Learned in a Dance Class

by Karen Topakian

Double Exposure – RAWdance

Today I took an online live dance class with two dance teachers, Wendy Rein and Ryan T. Smith who taught Rhythm and Motion dance classes for years at ODC.

At Rhythm and Motion, they taught pre-set choreography – some pieces they created, many pieces created by other teachers.

I knew what movements they preferred or enjoyed based on which choreography they chose to teach, but I never knew which choreography they created.

Even when I’ve even attended their company, RAWdance’s, performances I didn’t know who created what, until today.

Today, Wendy and Ryan taught a few movement phrases that each had created. In that moment while watching them demonstrate their choreography, I saw them as individuals not as a team.

I saw more deeply into who they were by watching what they created.

Their choreography worked well together but the shape, tempo and movements differed greatly.

After class I realized, that when you work in a team it’s hard for others to see your particular contribution. It’s hard to decipher the individual from the whole, to know who contributed which parts, which choreography.

Now when I watch another RAWdance performance I will be able to distinguish each of their contributions as it forms a seamless whole.

Realizing this made me wonder about a big project on which I serve as a co-chair, does it matter if others see my contribution to the whole or does it matter more that the whole appears seamlessly choreographed?