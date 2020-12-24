Day 281 – Holiday Meals

by

by Karen Topakian

As is true for many people, we’re staying home for the holidays. Instead of trying to re-create everything we normally do during an East Coast Christmas, we will make it new and fresh and ours here on the West Coast.

But we’re also keeping some traditions in place.

For example, we will create the same holiday breakfast we enjoyed with my mother for many years – toasted bagel with creamed cheese, lox, sliced tomato, purple onion and cucumber, plus optional capers. Peg and my mom added coffee to the mix. Plus a required glass of OJ for my mom.

My mother loved this traditional Jewish offering, which she rarely allowed herself to eat except on Christmas morning.

During past Christmas Eve’s, we eat at my Cousin Lisa’s who created marvelous dishes and rarely the same menu twice.

Since we can’t visit Lisa, we’re making a dish I’ve hankered for days -Thai Pumpkin Curry served over rice with a green and citrus salad on the side. The ingredient list for this dish required a trip to our local Asian market – tamarind paste, fish sauce and green curry paste.

On Christmas day, I usually eat traditional Armenian food – pilaf, stewed string beans and tomatoes plus cheese boeureg (cheese and butter between layers of filo dough), plus salad and deserts.

But not this year, this year we’re making seafood paella, because Peg loves seafood and it seemed festive and appropriate for a holiday meal. Topped with Peg’s homemade apple pie and some Bi-Rite Vanilla ice cream.

We will definitely miss seeing our family and friends but we will also create some new traditions here.