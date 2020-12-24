Day 288 – Festivus

December 24, 2020 by 2 Comments

by Karen Topakian

Smart people across the globe will gather tonight around an unadorned aluminum Festivus pole to celebrate the holiest of holy days, the moment for airing of grievances and performing feats of strength. It’s Festivus!

Peg and I have celebrated this non-commercial holiday for decades with our Boston friends. This year we will celebrate via Zoom.

When we meet in person, Peg usually leads the charge as a dozen people ranging in age from early 20s to 60s eat a gourmet meal while competing in a series of Lightening Rounds about a few topics: Trump, the Media, and Parking and Traffic. Then we launch into Anything Goes, where any grievance counts.

Here are a few examples of our past grievances:

  • Every appliance in my house beeps
  • Why do women’s clothes have small pockets?
  • My new phone doesn’t know my swear words
  • What’s with the emotional tearjerker commercials? It’s just fucking shampoo.
  • Why aren’t gas tanks located on the same side in every car?
  • Boston drivers are selfish
Filed Under: Uncategorized
«
»

Comments

  1. judyblake78 says:
    December 24, 2020 at 4:07 am

    I love this and I would add to the Boston driver gripe – the most aggressive in the country!

    Sent from Mail for Windows 10

    Reply
    • Karen Topakian says:
      December 24, 2020 at 10:10 am

      agreed. with Rhode Islanders a very close second. i thought it was ironic that Boston drivers were critical of other Boston drivers.

      Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: