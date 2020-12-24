by

by Karen Topakian

Smart people across the globe will gather tonight around an unadorned aluminum Festivus pole to celebrate the holiest of holy days, the moment for airing of grievances and performing feats of strength. It’s Festivus!

Peg and I have celebrated this non-commercial holiday for decades with our Boston friends. This year we will celebrate via Zoom.

When we meet in person, Peg usually leads the charge as a dozen people ranging in age from early 20s to 60s eat a gourmet meal while competing in a series of Lightening Rounds about a few topics: Trump, the Media, and Parking and Traffic. Then we launch into Anything Goes, where any grievance counts.

Here are a few examples of our past grievances:

Every appliance in my house beeps

Why do women’s clothes have small pockets?

My new phone doesn’t know my swear words

What’s with the emotional tearjerker commercials? It’s just fucking shampoo.

Why aren’t gas tanks located on the same side in every car?

Boston drivers are selfish