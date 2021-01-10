Day 298 – Looking Forward

by

by Karen Topakian

This year for Christmas, I decided to increase our farm production by giving Peg a Kitchen Herb Garden from a company called backtotheroots.com located in Oakland.

The Garden comes packed in a cardboard box – 3 cans of dirt, plus 3 small seed packets to grow organic cilantro, mint and basil.

After adding ½ cup of water to each can and planting 7 to 10 seeds in the top ¼” of soil, we placed each can on our “new to us” plant stand toted home on foot from Stuff! on Valencia Street.

Every other day we add 2 tsp of water then gradually increase it to 2 Tbsp by week 5. After 7-14 days, we need to thin the plants. And in 6 weeks, we will have enough growth to harvest the leaves.

Though it’s only three plants, we’re both looking forward to watching life and growth occur before our very eyes.