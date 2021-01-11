Day 298 – Not Ready to Sing Kumbaya

by

by Karen Topakian

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and Rep. Jim Jordan, who trumpeted the president’s lies that he had won the 2020 presidential election in a landslide, now want everyone to not talk about impeachment but instead hold hands and sing Kumbaya.

I like the song Kumbaya. I’ve sung it many times. But the purpose of singing it is to bring everyone together in harmony.

After the violent attack on congress and the capitol, I’m not feeling so harmonious toward these two Republican Congressmen and their brethern who perpetrated, amplified, supported and glorified the President’s lies which led to the actions. Nor am I feeling harmonious toward those who committed the acts.

I’m in favor of justice.

Find the perpetrators.

Charge each one with the appropriate crime(s).

Sanction the elected leaders who knowingly and willingly spread the lies.

Disbar those with law licenses who are found guilty of participating in the rampage.

That’s what needs to happen first.

Then maybe I’ll think about singing.