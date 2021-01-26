Day 312 – Carrying Memories

by

by Karen Topakian

As a child, I often heard my relatives talk about lost loved ones and admit, “A day doesn’t go by that I don’t think about my mother or everyday day I talk to my father” whom I knew had been gone for decades.

I remember thinking it was macabre and crazy. Until my father died 19th years go today.

Now I know exactly what my relatives were feeling and reporting.

Truly, a day doesn’t go by that I’m not reminded of my father. Maybe because every day I wind his Hamilton watch, an anniversary gift from my mother, before placing it on my left wrist, hoping his obsession with punctuality will rub off on me.

Even if I don’t wear his watch, I still feel his presence around me, inside me.

Though I had lost three grandparents before my father passed away, it was after his death that I felt the daily connection. And I have again when my mother left us.

I feel I always carry my parents and grandparents with me in my heart and soul. They crowd my thinking. Inhabit my dreams. Appear before me and truly walk through life with me.

I miss them all each and everyone. Saddened that I will never see them again. Hear their voice. Enjoy their laughter. But none are ever far from my heart.