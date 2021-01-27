Day 315 – Honing My Writing Craft

by

by Karen Topakian

Yesterday, I started a 5-week online writing class from the Writing Salon called “Let’s Get Real.”

We write in class and have reading and writing assignments in between classes. Plus the teacher will read and comment on three long pieces – fiction, non-fiction or poetry – submitted every two weeks.

Though I write daily – this blog and for 10-12 minutes every morning from a prompt – I need an honest critique of my work to improve as a writer.

This class will give me the feedback I need from a professional to improve my craft. (The teacher has taught for years and has an MFA in creative writing.)

Today, I started thinking about what to submit for the first long piece (750 words) due on February 7th. It feels a bit decadent to think about what to write that’s not for a client, but for me.

What would interest me enough to write two plus pages? Something biographical or purely fictional? Since my pieces about my family curry positive favor from you all, I might start with them for inspiration.

I don’t know the answer but I have time to let it percolate and I might make several starts before I land on the right answer.

To prod me along, I gave myself these deadlines since the teacher suggested we not send a first draft but one in which we have labored.

A first draft by Mon, Feb 1.

A second by Wed, Feb 3.

A third by Fri, Feb 5.

I look forward to filling my brain with this problem vs. the one on which I focused for the past six months – how to re-imagine a 150-year old fine arts only institution of higher learning.