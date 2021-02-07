Day 326 – Lost in Translation

by

by Karen Topakian (as told by Alice Topakian)

On a warm sunny day in the late 1960s, my mother drove to her grandmother’s house and brought along her grandmother’s friend for a visit. As the two elderly women chatted in Armenian, my mother fluent in the language half-listened while thumbing through a magazine.

“Did you hear what she said yesterday?” asked my mother’s grandmother.

“She shouldn’t say those things to her husband,” admonished her guest.

“That’s not the way you talk to your husband, especially to a doctor. I told my daughters to be grateful for their husbands.”

“I told my daughter not to argue about every small thing,” offered her guest wagging her finger.

My mother looked up from an article about Grace Kelly. When she heard them dispensing marital advice, she quickly dismissed it as old country thinking.

“She drinks too much.”

“She’s not a good wife. I never see her make him breakfast.”

“I always made breakfast for my husband,” declared my mother’s grandmother proudly.

“And I made mine lunch, too.”

“Everyday, she goes shopping. Who needs to buy so much?”

My mother stopped reading again to listen. Who were they talking about – a relative, a neighbor from when they lived in Providence?

“Her mother-in-law doesn’t like her. He never should have married her.”

“I don’t even think her first husband died,” insisted my mother’s grandmother. “There was no funeral.”

Suddenly, my mother knew exactly what they were discussing. “Are you talking about Another World?”

Both women emphatically nodded their gray heads.

Exasperated, my mother corrected them. “He’s not her husband. The doctor is her boss. She works for him.”

“Oh my goodness. How could that be?”

“He still should never have married her,” declared my mother’s grandmother.

“Ugh,” muttered my mother under her breath as she picked up another magazine.