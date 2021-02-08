Day 327 –Why I love “Call the Midwife!’”

by

by Karen Topakian

Peg and I have become quite enamored with the PBS program “Call the Midwife.”

Mainly because it’s very good storytelling about women’s lives. Men do appear but they play an ancillary role to the main story about women and their families.

The midwives, all nurses some also nuns, truly take their patients as they come with or without husbands, with multiple other children occupying small often unsanitary spaces and very little money or with complicated personal lives.

The midwives look after their patients with empathy, kindness and competence. They don’t lecture, scold or make any women feel less than.

It’s just damn refreshing to watch a program devoted to issues that women/mothers address every day. How to handle an unwanted or unplanned pregnancy? Whether to use contraception? How pregnant women of color navigate in a racist society?

These are real issues that women across the globe address daily yet television has not sought to find these stories worth telling.

We’re half way through the series and have seen some midwives come and go along with a nun or two. Each character had depth and complexity and brings a unique perspective and approach to their work. They live communally sharing their lives, their upsets, challenges and victories with each and for each other.

The midwives aren’t without their trials from questioning their faith to confronting alcoholism and living as a lesbian.

The program does not shy away from difficult issues that effected many women in the early 1960s. For example, in a recent episode parents struggle with the needs of a baby born with birth defects because the mom took thalidomide once. In another, a woman who starts taking birth control pills develops fatal blood clots. In another, a woman’s cousin offers to pay her to adopt her unborn child, which will lift her and her two other children out of abject poverty.

I hope this show’s popularity will spur other programming about women’s challenges, hopes and dreams.