Day 335 – The Queen’s Breakfast

by Karen Topakian

While visiting London with my mother in 2012, we read an interview with the Queen on the occasion of her Diamond Jubilee in which the royal leader said she only ate four meals a day – a bowl of corn flakes at 7-ish followed by another meal in the later morning, then lunch and dinner.

“Only four meals?” criticized my mother. “Who says they eat only four meals a day?”

“I bet there are plenty of people in England who barely eat three,” I responded.

“Corn flakes? She’s literally the Queen of England she could eat anything she wants, why would she eat corn flakes? That’s so boring day in and day out,” commented my mother. “Anyway she should eat a more substantial breakfast at about 8:30 or 9, maybe one that had eggs and toast.”

“She must be doing something right,” I responded. “She’s 86 years old,”

“We’re the same age and I couldn’t make it through my day with a bowl of soggy corn flakes at 7 a.m.”

“You don’t even like cold cereal,” I reminded her. “And you never rise before 8.”