Day 336 – The View from my Kitchen Window

February 17, 2021

by Karen Topakian

When I walk into the kitchen every morning at this time of year, the white blossoms on this tree take me aback. For a moment I think it’s snowflakes then I remember I don’t live in New England any more but in San Francisco where it doesn’t snow.

In January, I love watching this tree’s limbs metamorphous from brown to green fuzz to white flowers.

Since our house only has windows on two sides – six windows and French doors on the front and two windows on the right hand side, this window provides the longest view.

It’s where I look when I’m washing the dishes. I never tire of the view.

