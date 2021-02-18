Day 337 – My Father’s Solution to Any Problem

by

by Karen Topakian

My father did everything early. He rose early, arrived at work early, arrived at appointments early. He truly believed that getting up early could solve any problem.

If I told him I was struggling to accomplish some task or problem, he would ask first, “What time did you get up?”

If I said anything later than 7:30, he would answer, “You should have gotten up earlier.”

My mother on the other hand never thought getting up early could solve any problem. Never an early riser, she liked to sleep in.

On Saturday mornings, when we were children, my mother did sleep in. No kids to trundle off anywhere, she could catch a few more winks. Plus my father wasn’t around to chide her because he left early to go to the shop.

Except for one Saturday morning.

My mother decided the kitchen cupboards weren’t roomy enough to store canned or packaged foods; she needed more space and there was nowhere to expand. She thought about adding shelves in the space lining the stairs to the basement from the kitchen.

She described the plan to my father and asked him if he could build them. He looked at the space, agreed that was possible, took some measurements and then announced, “If you want those shelves Alice, you’ll have to get up on Saturday at 8.”

She moaned and groaned, argued and cajoled. He didn’t budge. He knew she wanted the shelves and she knew that getting up early was the only way she would get them

So blurry eyed on a Saturday morning my mother stood in her bathrobe and watched my father assemble two long wooden shelves that lasted for 55 plus years.