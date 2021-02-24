Day 372 – The Freedom to Pray

February 24, 2021 by Leave a Comment

by Karen Topakian

On my walk today to a grocery store, I saw a young man standing in a parking lot in front of a small prayer rug. I could see him praying, inaudibly. He stood erect with his eyes closed and his hands pressed together in front of his face.

I had seen this act of devotion when traveling in predominantly Muslim countries. Sometimes in small patch of green space in a park, on a quiet side walk, in a corner of an airport, but never on a street in my neighborhood.

As I passed by I realized I had seen the same young man a few weeks ago in a similar spot at a similar time of day.

At first, his safety came to mind.

I saw no one harassing him or be rude to him or try to stop him from praying, bothering him or even taking notice.

And second, relief, that in this moment, in this place, he could pray undisturbed.

That he could practice his devotion to his religion and his god where and when he needed to do so.

Though I am not a religious person, I want to live in a place where others are free to practice theirs.

