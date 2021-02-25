Day 343 – My Mother Chatted Up the Locals in London

by

by Karen Topakian

When my mother and I visited London in 2012, we traveled around the big city by hackney. It was not my usual or preferred mode of transit but it was the only way to move her from place to place.

Since Alice was a chatty and friendly sort, she often struck up conversations with the infamously knowledgeable driver. Some were more responsive than others and some were more helpful than others. Here are some highlights.

At the end of a long day, my mother and I boarded a taxi to head back to the hotel. Earlier in the day we had seen the Queen and the royal family on the telly board the royal barge to join the Diamond Jubilee Pageant of boats on the Tideway of the Thames. My mother was anxious to know how it all went so she asked the driver.

“I hope she sinks like a stone,” he announced.

We gasped audibly.

On a taxi ride to The Wolseley for high tea, my mother asked about local British restaurants. As we passed a Subway sandwich shop, the driver pointed and exclaimed, “Their food is cheap and nahsty.”

A phrase my mother and I used repeatedly.

On the day we went to Windsor Castle, we took a taxi to Paddington Station for the half hour ride to Windsor & Eton Riverside. My mother had tried to engage the driver for the duration of the ride, but he remained mute until we arrived at the train station.

In an untypical taxi driver manner, he jumped out of the driver’s seat and came around to help her out. This taxi seemed a bit taller or higher off the ground than most so she really struggled to plant both feet firmly on the ground. Once she had with his help, he remarked, “I guess you won’t be putting in for a marathon.”

Immediately, my mother and I started laughing and the driver cracked a smile.

Another phrase that lasted for years in our lexicon.