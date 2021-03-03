Day 349 – The Promise of a Book

by

by Karen Topakian

I know i’ve written recently about books – when ours returned to us from temporary storage and when our new bookshelves arrived – but here’s one more.

This afternoon, I eagerly picked up two more books: “Drive Your Plow Over the Bones” from the SF Public Library for my book group and and “The Sum of Us” from Dog Eared for an anti-racism reading group.

As I carried the books home, I felt the same excitement I feel before I go to a party or on a trip. Who will I meet? What will I learn? What will happen? How will it end? Will I make a new friend? Will I see the world through a different lens?

Before I even crack the spine on a book I’m filled with anticipation and wonder. Because a good book will take me to a new place. Present me with new ideas. New perspectives. New experiences. New characters to love, like or despise. Transport me and hopefully when I finish reading I will be a different person than the one I was when started.

Both of these books hold that promise.