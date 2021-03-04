Day 350 – Year 34 at Greenpeace

by

Today marks my 34th year anniversary connected with Greenpeace.

Four 1/2 years as a nuclear disarmament campaigner working on the Nuclear Free Seas Campaign and decades serving on the Greenpeace Fund Board, as chair of the Greenpeace Inc board and as the US trustee to Greenpeace International.

I have had the privilege of working with fellow activists around the world, riding in the airship, sailing on the Rainbow Warrior III and participating in several hairy, scary but critical nonviolent direct actions.

The ride hasn’t always been fun. Never without purpose. Never dull. Always with passionate, smart and talented activists.

I made friends for life at Greenpeace including my beloved partner, Peg Stevenson.

Thank you Greenpeace for letting me stick around for so long.