Day 353 – More Marital Advice from My Family

by Karen Topakian

“Mom, Grandpa had some advice for me today,” I announced after visiting my paternal grandfather during my summer break from college.

“What kind of advice?” asked my mother about her mild-mannered father-in-law.

“Marital advice.”

“That’s not like him,” she said as she wiped the kitchen counters.

“I know.”

“What did he say?”

“He told me I should quit my job and look for a husband full-time. He suggested I look for a doctor.”

“What?” exploded my mother as she spun around. “What are you supposed to do, sit on a bar stool wearing high heels with your legs crossed, a drink in one hand and a cigarette in the other?”

+++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++

Several years later, while I was making a film about my maternal grandparents, my grandfather asked me a question out of earshot of his wife, my Nana, which was rather uncharacteristic of him.

“Are you going to get a husband?”

“I don’t need a husband, when I have this,” pointing to my 16mm movie Bolex camera. “This camera won’t hurt me, divorce me or leave me and I can earn money with it.”

He looked at me smiled, walked away and never asked again.

++++++++++++++++

And finally my mother’s one piece of marital advice: “If you can’t marry rich, marry handy.”