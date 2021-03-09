Day 355 – A TV Series Worth Watching

by Karen Topakian

After much casting about Peg and I found a new Netflix show to watch, Secret City, set in Australia.

The protagonist, a smart, resourceful, brave female investigative reporter battles the federal government’s corruption by taking on the PM, Prime Minister, and his cabinet members.

In season 1, she’s hot on the trail of a murder that leads her into government security issues, Australia’s relationship to China and her ex-spouse.

She doesn’t sit around alone at night nursing too many drinks. Instead, she’s always on the go, digging deep, asking tough questions and getting the scoop.

Up at dawn for a run or a row on the lake, she rarely eats and generally wears black clothes with her hair pulled back away from her face.

Thankfully the show doesn’t glorify violence but meets the thriller, suspenseful criteria.

I’m hooked. We just started Season 2 and sadly there’s no Season 3… yet.

