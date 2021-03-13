Day 359 – Sorta Normal

by

by Karen Topakian

Last Saturday afternoon, I accepted a long-time friend’s invitation to sit in her backyard with a 3rd friend for some tea and conversation, masked and socially distanced.

We laughed, shared stories about our lives and relaxed. I had not seen either of them in more than a year and we usually rafted up a few times a year for lunch or dinner. Time had collapsed and we instantly fell into our usual friendly conversation. At the end of our visit, we vowed to meet again next time, in my courtyard.

Today, I reached out to a friend from dance class to ask if she wanted to take a walk on slow Sanchez Street in Noe Valley. On our walk, we laughed, shared stories about our lives, outrage about the former president and relief with the current one. In the moment, it all felt so normal.

She and I had seen each other at least weekly for years, chatted after class and shared a few meals together. But we had not seen each other since last March and though we had texted with each other and had a few phone calls, it wasn’t the same.

As I walked home from both events, I thought how each one felt so normal and yet so extraordinary because it was. Seeing friends felt special, important and a path to normalcy.