Day 361 – The Ides of March

I don’t know if my father said it on every March 15, but on many he would imitate a menacing voice to declare, “Beware the Ides of March,” followed by a chuckle.

For several years, I didn’t know what he meant until I grew older and became better read, then I learned he was quoting the Shakespearean play “Julius Cesar.”

But only today, did I learn what the ides really mean.

According to the History channel, “the Ides of March actually has a non-threatening origin story. Kalends, Nones and Ides were ancient markers used to reference dates in relation to lunar phases. Ides simply referred to the first new moon of a given month, which usually fell between the 13th and 15th. In fact, the Ides of March once signified the new year, which meant celebrations and rejoicing.”

Unfortunately for Cesar it was not a day of celebration, instead it was a day of his death at the hands of Brutus and Cassius.

And not a new year celebration either, earlier, Cesar had moved the new year to January.

As it turns out every month has an Ides, the one in March just happens to be the most famous or infamous.

