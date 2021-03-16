Day 362 – Where I find Hope

by

by Karen Topakian

I often look for places that offer me hope. Hope for a better future for our planet and our democracy. Hope for the next generation of people growing up in a time of racial injustice, war, nuclear weapons, a global pandemic and a struggling economy.

Today I found hope as I read through grant proposals from Northern California grassroots organizations that are providing essential day-to day human services, which the government is not adequately furnishing, and/or addressing the root causes of a problem by engaging in education or action, in the spirit of nonviolence, aimed at social, economic or political change.





The money for these grants will come from the People’s Life Fund (PLF), from conscientious war tax resisters in Northern California who deposit or donate all or part of the amount they would otherwise pay to the federal government in income taxes.

Several of the grants I read addressed such basic human needs as supporting the unhoused and feeding the hungry. Others touched on issues affecting racial equity, incarceration and environmental justice.

These resourceful, resilient and responsible groups survive on a shoestring budget as they fill the needs of many.

Similar to the advice Mr. Rogers’ mother gave him in scary times, “to look for the helpers,” I do the same as I look to and for grassroots groups, because they provide hope for a better world.