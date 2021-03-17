Day 366 – Thank You

by

by Karen Topakian

For sticking with me through 365 days of my daily blog starting with my first, Sitting in Limbo.

I committed to writing daily on the first day of Shelter-in Place, believing I would only need to do so for a week or two or maximum three. Now 52 weeks later, I’m still writing. And you’re still here with me!

Thank you for responding with affection, affirmation and sometimes anxiety.

Your feedback, even if it were just a thumbs up or the little heart, gave me comfort and support to keep writing and keep believing that I/we could make it to the next day and the day after and the day after that.

On some days the piece erupts out of me whole and fully formed. On others, I struggle to say something true to what I feel and believe in that moment.

I’ve written many times about my family, mostly to keep them alive inside me, to carry their spirit along for another day, to not feel so alone without them.

Some folx knew my family members well, some never met them but now know them a little. Or at least my version of them.

I love that you laugh along with them and me.

Many times, you’ve shared stories and comments from your family that echoed mine. I love hearing your memories.

I’ve also written about politics, the environment, my hopes and fears.

You have been a wonderful audience, marvelous travel companions and delightful company. Thank you for sticking together through thick and thin.