Day 367 – A few Words to Men about Women

by

by Karen Topakian

In response to the recent murders of women in Atlanta and allegations of sexual assault against Gov Cuomo, I have a few words to say to men about women.

Listen to us.

Believe us when we tell you what we experience as women in the world.

Believe us when you tell you that your gestures, actions, language and behavior are unwanted, unwarranted and threatening. Then stop, back off and go away.

Believe us when we tell you not to ask us about our dating life, our sex life or our intimate personal life, if you are our boss or coworker.

Believe us when we tell you we have been assaulted, harassed and targeted.

Believe us when we tell you we didn’t ask for it.

Stop assaulting, harassing and targeting us.

Stop telling us what clothes to wear, what clothes not to wear and how to wear our hair.

Become an ally about issues that affect women’s health, well-being, safety, education and professional life. Let us lead the conversations about us. Hang back and listen.

Work with us to make the public space an open, comfortable and safe place for everyone.