Day 368 – Another Memorable Netflix TV Series

by Karen Topakian

This week we finished watching the third and final season of “Broadchurch”- a British detective show that’s far more procedural than graphic.

It stars Olivia Coleman as one of the detectives in this small, seaside village community full of sunshine, vertigo inducing cliffs and way too many secrets.

Her smart, sincere and strategic character counters her hard-driving somewhat manic male co-star, played by David Tennant whose failings from a previous investigation weigh heavily on his narrow shoulders.

She’s an established person in the town and he’s a newcomer.

Lots of tension, plausible plot twists, multi-dimensional characters and a dog named Vince.

A satisfying visual and storytelling experience. Sadly, no plans afoot for season four.