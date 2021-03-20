Day 369 – My Favorite Time of Year

March 20, 2021 by Leave a Comment

by Karen Topakian

I’ve never been one of those people who says I love every season. In my mind, all seasons are not created equal. I love two – spring and summer and dislike two – fall and winter.

Maybe it’s from growing up in New England through icy. snowy winters and decreasing daylight in fall while driving marginal cars with barely any heat. I never liked the changing leaves because the bright colors reminded me that soon everything would turn dark, without leaves and green and light.

My favorite time starts a bit earlier than today, the first day of spring. It starts when we turn the clocks ahead for daylight savings time.

My favorite time will peak at the summer solstice then last until the vernal equinox when I know my energy and optimism will flag.

But for now, on the first day of Spring, my hope springs eternal.

