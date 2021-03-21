Day 370 – Watching TV With My Mom

by

by Karen Topakian

Often when I watched home design television shows with my mom, she had an opinion to offer about the buyer’s must haves. Here are some of her thoughts:

Open concept homes

“Why don’t people want walls anymore? What’s wrong with walls?” lamented my mother. “Maybe I don’t want to see everyone all the time.”

Double sinks in the master bathroom

“Why can’t people share a sink?” asked my mother incredulously.

“Sometimes two people need to brush their teeth or wash up at the same time,” I explained.

“Then you wait. Why can’t people wait anymore?”

Large kitchens for entertaining

“Everyone says they do a lot of entertaining and need a big kitchen. Do they entertain every night?” commented my mother. “If everyone’s entertaining at home, then who are all those people eating in restaurants?”

Dedicated Guest rooms

“Who has that much overnight company?” queried my mother. “I don’t like to stay in people’s houses, I want my privacy in a nice big hotel room.”