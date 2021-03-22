Day 371 – Returning to Normal

by

by Karen Topakian

Now that I’ve passed the two-week-post-2nd-vaccine-second-shot moment, I feel ready to resume my previous life, of course, socially distanced and with a mask.

The first activity I decided to resume was making a plasma donation because I have not done so since February 2020. And that is a major disruption in my 35 years of blood donations.

When I first donated blood in 1986, I gave a pint of whole blood, then at the request of a phlebotomist in November 2000, I began donating plasma, which requires a 2-hour plus commitment of time.

At this point, I have made 98 total donations equaling 12.25 gallons. On Wednesday, March 31, I hope to make one more.

Making an appointment is the easy part, next I have to prepare. Since I periodically fail the iron test, I need to spend the next week raising my iron level. In addition to taking my daily iron pill I will eat a few pounds of raisins, gobble down bowls of cream of wheat or Grape-nuts for breakfast, inhale kale, cook everything in a cast iron fry pan and for good measure take a big bite out of my cast iron tea pot.

And maybe just maybe, I will reach the minimum hemoglobin level of 12.5g/dL to donate my B- plasma to trauma, burn and shock patients, as well as people with severe liver disease or multiple clotting factor deficiencies.