Day 372 – The U.S. Military Draft is Back in the News

March 23, 2021

by Karen Topakian

The U.S. Supreme Court will soon decide if they will hear a case brought by the ACLU to require women to register for the military draft. The ACLU believes the current male-only draft requirement, “imposes selective burden on men, reinforces the notion that women are not full and equal citizens and perpetuates stereotypes about men’s and women’s capabilities.”

Women, of course, can enlist and now can serve in combat, but we, women, are not required by law to register for the draft.

Men must in order to receive access to federal student aid, federal job training, or a federal job. And men may be prosecuted and face a fine of up to $250,000 and/or jail time of up to five years.

If the question is, should the government treat women differently than men, my answer is no. But it’s the wrong question.

My question is: Why do we still have a military draft?

The US. Government has not called the draft since 1972, almost 50 years ago. And the authority to induct expired on June 30, 1973.

It’s not as if the US hasn’t conducted military actions since 1972. Because we have. We’ve sent troops to engage in brutal military operations in Central America, endlessly in the Middle East, to name a few. And sadly, I contend we will continue to do so.

But we don’t need a draft. Just like we don’t need nuclear weapons, but I digress.

We don’t need to make access to federal aid, job training and jobs for women and men contingent upon cooperation with the voracious and violent US war machine.

We need an end to the draft.

