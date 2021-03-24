Day 373 – Rabbit Holes

by

by Karen Topakian

Every week I try to accomplish the items on my to-do list. Some items barely last a day because they’re so easy to knock off, others linger for too long. The few that vex me are growing mold and digging deep roots.

This week I decided to take a serious whack at one of them – write a short bio about my father’s career as a navigator in the Army Air Corps for the World War II Foundation, a military museum in RI where my sister and I donated his WWII uniforms.

First, I had to ask my sister to resurrect his military papers that listed his service record and flight missions. Fortunately, she could do so quickly and easily.

Then I had to read and understand the military language used to describe his missions and the medals he received, then research his battalion group and figure out his station location in England.

Each one of these activities took me down a different WWII website rabbit hole and then another and another.

Since my father didn’t talk much about that part of his life unless asked, I couldn’t supplement from my own memory. Except I do know he was a proud member of the Caterpillar Club – an informal association of people who have successfully used a parachute to bail out of a disabled aircraft – because he wore a caterpillar pin on his suit jacket lapel. And if he were asked about the pin, he would tell the story about ditching in the English Channel. Because he was one of the few crew members who survived I want to add those details to his bio. I know he carried that harrowing experience with him his whole life.

I won’t mind scurrying down that rabbit hole to tackle this research.