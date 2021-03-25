Day 374 – News From the Rabbit Hole

March 25, 2021

by Karen Topakian

After posting yesterday’s blog about my father’s military history and my need to find out more about the circumstances when he ditched in the English Channel, my dear longtime elementary school friend Nancy Wellins found the story.

On 7 July 1943 at 9:10 a.m. my father boarded a B-17 destination Leipizig, Gerrmany and sat in a navigator’s seat as one of nine crew members. When the lead navigator boarded, he asked my father to change seats to the secondary navigator spot which my father did, willingly.

After three engines KO’d and had no gas, the pilot ditched the plane in the English Channel. Miraculously and fortunately, my father could break through his escape hatch and survive as one of the lucky five crew members. Unfortunately, because of where the lead navigator sat, he couldn’t escape from his hatch and was one of four who literally went down with the plane.

When I heard this story as a child and young adult, I absorbed it as a cautionary tale. And then promised myself that anytime anyone asked me to change my seat on an airplane for any reason, whether to sit next to a loved one or to help someone who needs their help, I would agree to change, even if I were seated with Peg. If I’m asked why, I say my father survived World War II because he changed his seat.

