Day 374 – Another Blog About Books

by

by Karen Topakian

At my beloved Book Group meeting last night, we decided to read the novel “The Ministry for the Future” by Kim Stanley Robinson. It’s a big book. 563 pages to be exact.

Since I would have to wait too long for a library copy to become available, I bought it at my neighborhood bookstore, DogEared on Valencia.

This has been my go to bookstore for years and is even more dear to me now during the pandemic.

My usual habit includes emailing them with a title, then picking it up at the front desk when it’s ready. No dawdling, no browsing, no roaming around among the crowded aisles. Just In and Out.

But not today. For the first time in more than a year, I went in and browsed. I perused the display books. The staff picks. The featured reads. And more importantly, I went in with Peg and we browsed together.

She and I had not been in a store shopping together in more than a year, other than in a drug store or grocery store. In those cases, sometimes one of us waited outside while the other scampered through in a panic.

I hope today’s event won’t be an anomaly and that there’s more opportunity to enjoy my lively, eclectic, retail neighborhood.