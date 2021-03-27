Day 376 – Solidarity March to Stop Asian Hate

by

In the countless years that I have attended countless marches and rallies, I have never received a thank you for just showing up.

Until today at the “Stop Asian Hate” Rally and March from SF City Hall to Union Square.

As I walked alone in a sea of multi-generational Asian families, teenagers and young children all chanting, “Stop Asian Hate,” an Asian woman approached me to thank me for being there.

She said she was happy to see a non-Asian person like myself in the crowd. At first, I was taken aback by her statement because it hasn’t happened before in such a specific, personal and heartfelt way.

She said she always looks for the people who aren’t Asian who show up to thank them for their support and solidarity.

As we talked and walked for a few blocks together, I learned she was a retired office manager for the State Public Defender’s office and her husband who accompanied her was a recently retired SF school district teacher.

Since I’ve known and lived with many public defenders, I could talk with some familiarity about the hard work and low pay, passion and commitment performed by public defenders. We talked about our opposition to the death penalty, Trump and the recent murders in Georgia.

She said she was never afraid to go anywhere alone, but now she will only go with her husband. We both decided that was wrong and sad and hard and that marches and rallies helped people feel less alone and less afraid.

After a few blocks, we said our goodbyes and kept walking at our own pace.

Her welcoming comments showed me how solidarity works. And the value of welcoming people into our space.

I will not forget her and will do my best to always reach out to others.