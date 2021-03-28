Day 377 – More Tales of Armen in WWII

by

By Karen Topakian

Thank you all for sticking with me here as I learn and write more about my father’s WWII experiences.

Yesterday, I decided to start pawing through some boxes of letters, papers and photos we had shipped east from my parent’s basement here to San Francisco. In one of the first boxes, I opened I found a slightly moldy brown leather portfolio that held letters my father received from friends and family during the war while stationed in the US.

The first letter I picked up, sent from his mother, my grandmother, included a yellowed newspaper article reporting on the incident that initiated him into the Caterpillar Club.

I hadn’t even begun to research this episode when the original source material fell into my lap. Here’s the story as reported in the Providence Journal:

B-29 ABANDONED IN AIR HUNTED

Cranston Flier Unhurt in Leap to Safety

Grand Rapids, Minn., July 17, 1945-(AP) – A huge B-29, which disappeared into the night after being abandoned at an altitude of 9,500 feet by its nearly asphyxiated crew was hunted today from Minnesota to the Pacific Coast.

Crewman, all of whom were rescued from the woods of northern Minnesota and from a lake, said the bomber carried enough gasoline to fly to the Pacific Ocean. They doubted though that its altitude would carry it over western mountains. They last saw it, it was headed due west, controlled by the automatic pilot.

Among those who escaped injury was Lt. Armen Topakian, an instructor and navigator. Lieutenant Topakian is a veteran of 30 Flying Fortress missions from England, on which he served as navigator and for which he was awarded the Air Medal. On one mission he was forced down in the North Sea and was picked up by British Air Sea Rescue boats.

Search continued in the northern Minnesota lakes and woods region, however because it was thought possible that the ship exploded. It was filled with gasoline fumes when the crew bailed out about midnight Sunday.

The plane was on a non-stop round robin flight from Pyote, Texas to Duluth, Minnesota to Wolf Point, Montana and back to Pyote. Gasoline fumes filled the interior after the ship left Duluth. The order to bail out was given by the pilot, Lt. Edward J. Szycher of Bayonne, NJ after one man was overcome and others showed signs of collapsing.

The parachute of the unconscious crewman, Lt. Keith Hudson of Highpoint, NC was put on and he was pushed out of the plane by the pilot. The rush of air revived Hudson but he was injured when he landed. The other man hurt was Sgt. Jack Lomas of Detroit who suffered a bank injury. Both are in Grand Rapids hospital.

Flight Officer Ladd Hoover, the navigator, alighted in Napoleon Lake and swam to shore. He was the first man picked by forest rangers who found the rest of the crew scattered over a 30-mile area.

Pilot Szycher, the last man to leave the plan, said he was dizzy from the fumes for at least three hours after bailing out, and other crewmen were nauseated.

The crew remained at Grand Rapids pending a board of inquiry.