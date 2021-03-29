Day 378 – Adventures in the Garage

by

by Karen Topakian

Today’s activities required a trip into the garage, into our storage area where we have packed boxes of various items for donations going to different locations.

My job for the day – inventory the film and photo equipment and items going to my beloved alma mater, the San Francisco art Institute.

Overtime Peg and I have accumulated a number of 35mm still cameras. Seven to be exact. Some from her family. Some from mine. We had packed them away in a plastic box and shipped them here from Rhode Island.

I unpacked them to create an inventory before donating them.

Much to my surprise three of the cameras still had film in them – unprocessed film, images that were taken by someone in our family many years ago.

Not wanting to fool around with the cameras, I contacted a local camera store, Photoworks, which thankfully remains in business and is only a few blocks away, to ask if they could remove the film from the cameras and process it. The friendly clerk on the other end of the phone line said, of course.

I took the three cameras in question. One camera still had a roll of Kodachrome 64 film in it which sadly can no longer be processed in the United States because the process is too toxic. I’m not sure what I’ll do with that roll, which the clerk removed and returned to me.

The other two cameras had film in them which Photoworks can and will process.

I will have to wait until Saturday to pick up the prints and digitized images. I’m excited to see what’s on them. Maybe it’s a child’s birthday party or a blurry face taken out of focus or maybe it’s a beach scene. As in days past, before the age of instant images from digital and phone cameras, I’ll have to wait to see the memories encased for so many years inside these little boxes.