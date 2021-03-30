Day 379 – Holy Week Activities of Yore

by

by Karen Topakian

As Christians around the world celebrate Holy Week with events that mourn Jesus’ crucifixion on Friday and celebrate his resurrection on Easter Sunday, I am mindful of how I spent it several years ago.

At the time I was house and pet sitting for a friend in a lovely home with a giant screen TV. Before I arrived, I gathered an armload full of DVD’s from the library to hold a Holy Week Film Festival.

Here’s what I watched that week:

Samson and Delilah

The Ten Commandments

The Robe

The Greatest Story Ever Told

The Life of Brian