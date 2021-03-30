Day 379 – Holy Week Activities of Yore

by Karen Topakian
As Christians around the world celebrate Holy Week with events that mourn Jesus’ crucifixion on Friday and celebrate his resurrection on Easter Sunday, I am mindful of how I spent it several years ago.
At the time I was house and pet sitting for a friend in a lovely home with a giant screen TV. Before I arrived, I gathered an armload full of DVD’s from the library to hold a Holy Week Film Festival.
Here’s what I watched that week:
- Samson and Delilah
- The Ten Commandments
- The Robe
- The Greatest Story Ever Told
- The Life of Brian
Leave a Reply