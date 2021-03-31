Day 380 – Lessons for CEOs

by

by Karen Topakian

According to the New York Times, “Dozens of the most prominent Black business leader in America are banding together to call on companies to fight a wave of voting rights bills being advance by Republicans in at least 43 states.”

Here’s my advice to these leaders.

Designate election days as paid holidays.

Conduct voter registration drives in your business.

Remind and encourage staff members to vote.

Reach out to voter protection and education organizations particularly organizations led by BIPOC people to offer the full scope of your business resources to the anti-voter suppression and the pro-voting rights efforts. Listen and follow their lead. Donate generously

Reach out to the Movement for Black Lives to offer the full scope of your business resources to the anti-voter suppression and the pro-voting rights efforts. Listen. Follow their lead. Donate generously.

Triple the size of the employer charitable contribution match you provide to employees who make charitable gifts to organizations supporting voter protection and voter education causes.

Encourage and support your staff to donate their time to these organizations as part of their work week, particularly during election time.

Write and sign op-eds in national, local and regional newspapers in support of voting rights and in opposition to these pending bills.

Identify the politicians who oppose these voter suppression laws and inform them publicly that your company will make campaign donations to their election or re-election.

Identify the politicians who support these voter suppression laws and inform them publicly that your company will not make any campaign donations to their election or re-election.

