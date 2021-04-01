Day 381- Tech Hell

Today, I spent far too much time in Tech Hell. And it’s only partially my fault



About a month ago, I purchased a montly subscription to Microsoft 365, which I wrote about at the time here in this blog. Then I checked in with my pal Winnie, whom I should have spoken with first. She suggested I not buy the subscription but download Microsoft home and students.



I thanked her. Agreend with her and then did nothing about it.



Today I received a message from Microsoft that it was time to sign up for another month. With that notice, I went online and followed Winnie’s isntructions, I purchased the software online from Best Buy and started to install it. I failed twice. I then contacted the Microsoft online help center.



After explaining the problem, I was instructed to try and install it a 3rd time. That’s when the trouble started. The product code wouldn’t work the third time. The Microsoft person told me to contact Best Buy to get a new product code.



I tried emailing Best Buy. Failed.



I called the online help line and asked for a person instead of a robot. I spoke to 3 people in succession, each one told me that they would pass my information on to the next person who could surely help me. Each time my information was NOT passed along. Each time I had to retell my story.



The third person promised me a new product code, which would arrive by email in a few hours. It hasn’t.



I grew so frustrated, I left the house to go for a walk. When I returned I was locked out of my laptop all together and couldn’t log back in because I couldn’t remember my password, which lives online and in an excel spreadsheet.



I contacted the Apple help line to get access into my computer. The useless person on the other end of the help line, kept sending me links to programs I couldn’t access so i gave him a very bad rating. He finally came back with a youtube link which allowed me access in to my computer but i still can’t access word or excel.



My tech hell continues. Hopefully i can fix it all on Friday. And today was just a joke on me from the evil gods at Microsoft.

