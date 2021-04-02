Day 382 – Bird Watching

by Karen Topakian

While on a break from sitting in front of a screen, Peg and I stood on our small deck to watch a pigeon in our courtyard root around for twigs. As we watched this pigeon pick up and drop the same twig repeatedly before flying to the roof, we wondered what was going on in its little bird brain. Here’s my interpretation

We’re building a nest. She asked for twigs and sticks.

Did she say thick or thin? Short or long? Does it matter? How many did she want? Two? Five?

Why can’t I remember? What did she say? Why wasn’t I listening?

Will this one fit? No, it won’t. Yes, it will. No, it won’t. Take it. Leave it. Take it. I can’t go back empty beaked. Whatever I take will be wrong.

